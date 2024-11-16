Nayanthara has responded to actor Dhanush after he sent a legal notice demanding compensation for the use of certain clips in her upcoming Netflix documentary. The notice requested Rs 10 crore in damages for the alleged unauthorized use of footage.

In her response Nayanthara shared a detailed post on Instagram defending the inclusion of these visuals in her documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale. She expressed disappointment that Dhanush had refused to approve the use of music and visuals from their 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.

She wrote an open letter to Dhanush saying, "A well-established actor like you with the support and blessings of your father and your brother, an ace director needs to read and understand this. Cinema as we all know is a fight for survival for people like me: a self-made woman with no links in the industry and someone who had to struggle my way to the position I hold today. I'd owe this to my work ethic that is no secret to all who know me but more importantly to the goodwill of the audience and my film fraternity."

Nayanthara went on to explain, "The release of my Netflix documentary has been much awaited by not just me but so many of my fans and well-wishers. It took a whole team of collaborators and film friends to pull together the project through all the difficulties that were thrown at us."

She expressed frustration saying, "The vengeance that you have been festering against the film my partner and I doesn't just affect us but the people who have given their effort and time towards this project."

Nayanthara also pointed out the challenges she faced in trying to include Naanum Rowdy Dhaan material, "After two long years of battling it out with you for an NOC (No Objection Certificate) and waiting for your approval for our NetFlix documentary release, we finally decided to give up, re-edit and settle for the current version since you declined to permit the usage of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan songs or visual cuts even the photographs to say the least despite multiple requests."

She added, "The songs of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan are appreciated till date because the lyrics came from true emotions knowing that there's no better music that we could use in our documentary, your refusal to give us the opportunity to use it or even just lyrics from the songs, broke my heart."

Vettri, tholvi, kaadhal, kalyanam-nu evlovo paatha namma Nayanthara-oda kadhai, ipo namma paakalama? ❤️?

Watch Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale on 18 November, only on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/5bxIGI05Tu — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) November 9, 2024

Nayanthara was also shocked by the legal notice, stating, "What's even more shocking is your legal notice after the release of the trailer of the Netflix Documentary. We were startled to read those lines wherein you questioned the usage of some videos (just 3 seconds) which were shot in our personal devices and that too BTS visuals that are already very much publicly present on social media."

She concluded, "I wish you were half the person you portray to be on stage in audio launches in front of your innocent fans but clearly you do not practice what you preach at least not for me and my partner."

Nayanthara's message also touched on the lingering issues after Naanum Rowdy Dhaan became a hit, saying, "I have not forgotten all the horrible things that you said about the film that was one of your biggest hits as a producer and a film that is loved by all even today."

Ending her letter, Nayanthara advised Dhanush to find peace, stating, "The world is a big place. It's okay for people you know to come up in life. It's okay for normal people with no background in cinema to make it big. It's okay if some people make connections and are happy. It doesn't take away anything from you."

She encouraged him to watch her documentary, saying, "I suggest you also watch it and maybe it might change your mind. It is important to #SpreadLove and I hope and pray that someday you are also fully capable of doing it and not just saying it."