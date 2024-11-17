Nayanthara took social media by storm when she put out a statement calling out Dhanush publicly. At the very beginning of the statement, she mentioned, "This is an open letter to you in order to set several wrong things right. A well-established actor like you, with the support and blessings of your father and your brother, an ace director, needs to read and understand this. Cinema as we all know is a fight for survival for people like me: a self made woman with no links in the industry and someone who had to struggle my way to the position I hold today."

The actress revealed that Dhanush had sued for Rs 10 crore for using a BTS shot from 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan', a film produced by Dhanush, for her upcoming documentary.

Netizens took note of the fact that many actresses like Shruti Haasan, Aishwarya Rajesh and Nazriya Fahadh reacted to Nayanthara's post on social media. This became a huge deal because these actresses had previously collaborated with Dhanush and acted opposite him in big films. A Reddit thread featuring a screenshot of these actresses liking the post has been going viral and users have been commenting their thoughts on the thread.

The screenshot shows four actresses liking the post, including Shruti Haasan, Anupama Parameswaran, Nazriya Nazim Fahadh, and Aishwarya Rajesh. While on the second slide of the post shows another screenshot of actress Parvathy sharing Nayanthara's post on her Instagram story and using a saluting emoji for the actress.

Reddit users shared their thoughts on the comment section of the thread and this discourse is being followed by netizens diligently.

A comment by a user read, "This is why women having power in any industry matters. Its no longer about them being disposable... men will have their feet held to fire too. Consequences meet actions." Another comment mentioned, "Now I totally believe Nayanthara is a lady superstar. Going publicly against heros in the south is a very very bold move and takes huge courage to do it."

A fan took this moment to credit Nayanthara for dealing with it so well and calling Dhanush out publicly, the person commented, "Nothing more satisfying than a bunch of badass , amazing women coming together to break down the tyranny and patriarchal insecurity of a man. I'm getting goosebumps. nayan what a queen you are, and the kingdom will be yours to take!"

Not just that but a user also updated the list of South actresses who have liked Nayanthara's post till now. Sharing a screenshot, the user wrote, "Aishwarya Lekshmi (Jagame Thandhiram) and Gouri Kishan (Karnan) have also liked Nayanthara's post. So, a total of 7 of his female co-stars have liked this post so far. The Tamil media's been hinting at his questionable behaviour for years, and this seems to confirm it."