After Katrina Kaif enthralled her fans with her dance moves in the song Suraiyya from Thugs of Hindostan, Rakhi Sawant entertained her Instagram followers by shaking a leg on the same track, but wearing lingerie.

Rakhi posted a video on social media in which she is seen dancing on the song Suraiyya, while flaunting her curves in lingerie. Showing her quirky side, she also flaunts her butt at the end of the video.

Although Rakhi often gets trolled for her bizarre actions on social media, she is not someone who gets affected by those trolls. She has been in news these days for her scandalous comments on Tanushree Dutta, who had accused Nana Patekar of sexual harassment, triggering up the #MeToo movement in India.

After calling Tanushree liar, Rakhi had even said that the former is a lesbian and had raped her a long time ago. Later, the former actress countered Rakhi's allegations by saying that the controversial woman is a transgender.

Meanwhile, the film Thugs of Hindostan got released this Thursday with a lot of hype and took the box office with a storm. Despite getting extremely negative reviews from critics, the movie became the highest first day grossing Hindi film ever.

On the other side, Katrina's limited screen presence in the period drama disappointed her fans. The actress is seen just in two songs along with a couple of other scenes.

Watch Rakhi's dance video below:

Thugs of Hindostan was one of the most anticipated films of this year and was expected to be one of Aamir Khan's greatest films. But it turned out to be a big disappointment for most of the viewers. It is being said that the massive first day collection happened due to the hype around the film, but the business will subside drastically in the subsequent days due to poor word of mouth.