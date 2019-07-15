Singer Linards Zarins' latest single titled I Miss You has struck a chord with the music lovers and received positive review and response from them. The track has gone viral on the social media.

Linards Zarins premiered the lyrical video of his new single I Miss You on his YouTube channel and other music platforms on July 5. The song was instant hit with many music lovers and started creating buzz on the social media within no time. The audience not only expressed positive reviews in their replies, but also shared its link on micro-blogging networks. Here are some of their replies.

Lessie Weimann: I am feeling this song and I really like it. keep expressing your heart through your music. Every word could be what some people need to hear. It most helped me get over a lot.

James Harris: I don't know but i feel his pain though I'm in a very happy and peaceful place in life but i know how it feels. I had my share too.

Chris Nilles: Masterpiece. This is what made me fall love with Linards Zarins music. Beautiful song and beautiful video.

Cleveland Raney: So beautiful song.I love Linards Zarins voice it's so perfect and powerful.

Leif Boyle: This song gives me a really good vibes and make me feel so good.

Linards Zarins is a Latvian-born, Spanish-based singer and songwriter whose mix of pop and R&B vocals has led him to grow a sizable and engaged following. On April 12th, 2019, he released his debut single "Good Thing", a sultry pop-summer track produced by platinum-selling producer Daniel Calvin. The song became a viral hit overnight amassing over 300k streams in less than a week on Spotify.

Good Thing was featured on the Pop Trending Playlist alongside the likes of Billie Eilish, Khalid and Diplo. It stands as a testament to the growth and maturation that Linards has gone through over recent years. Musically, his distinct sound samples elements from urban, pop, Latin, electric, and dance genres that carve a chill yet upbeat atmosphere for listeners.

Originally gaining exposure on a nationwide talent show in his home country, Linards would build on the momentum from it through a slew of widely acclaimed covers of artists such as Ed Sheeran, Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, and more. In one video covering The Chainsmokers and Kelsea Ballerini's song, This Feeling, Linards amassed over 6 million views.

Linards Zarins has a rapidly growing presence on Instagram with 576k followers as of April 2019. On Instagram, Linards consistently uploads content, interacts with fans, and uses it as a tool to contact and collaborate with artists from around the world.