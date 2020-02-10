Actress Samantha Akkineni, whose popularity is nothing less to a superstar, has now gone on to kick-start a trend in the film industry. Her Jaanu-printed saree is expected to inspire more actresses to follow the same.

Indian cinema has been dominated by male actors for many years and a hero's popularity played a major role in the success of a film.

As a part of its promotion, the hero's photos or logo of his fil would be printed on T-shirts and other merchandise.

But things are fast changing with a series of female-centric films becoming success stories at the box office. Today some heroines are also getting it for themselves.

Samantha Akkineni, who is known for style statements, is now entering the league of such heroines. She is now seen with Sharwanand in her latest movie Jaanu.

Released on February 7, the movie is making a good collection at the box office. The makers of the movie held a success party on Sunday. The actress attended this event along with Sharwa and other cast and crew of the film.

Samantha Akkineni stole the show with the kind of saree she flaunted at the success meet of Jaanu. The actress sported Urvashi Sethi's Picchika saree with the name Jaanu printed on it.

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor was the first one to have such saree and now Sam has become the first one to wear it down south.

The customized saree of Samantha Akkineni is now talk of the town with many speaking about it on social media. Many girls are asking the actress about the saree as they also want to have a similar one.

Here is what people say about Samantha Akkineni's Jaanu-printed saree on Twitter:

Film critic Jeevi tweeted, Days of movie title printed shirts/T-shirts are over. @Samanthaprabhu2 takes it further with a gorgeous Jaanu printed saree!!

Ramesh Bala @rameshlaus

As @Samanthaprabhu2's #Jaanu makes her way into audience hearts, She gets the name imprinted on a Beautiful saree.. #Samantha looks fab as always..

Rajasekar @sekartweets

Now @Samanthaprabhu2's designer should seriously consider selling this #Jaanu printed saree online Innovative

cherka .yadagiri @cherkayadagiri

Jaanu's Name Printed on a Saree .... we are mighty impressed with her overall

Jyo @Jyothsna4Sam

I think the saree era continues!!!!! @Samanthaprabhu2 ❤️ I want jaanu saree ❤️ ❤️ Jaanu we love you

Vijay @VIJAYSAMBLOOD08