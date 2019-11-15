Amitabh Bachchan may have been battling health issues for the past few days but it hasn't stopped him from enjoying his every bit on social media. The megastar has often shared anecdotes be it from his day-to-day life or his children or grandchildren. And yet again, the veteran actor, like a proud young father, shared an old handwritten letter of his son Abhishek Bachchan when he was a child.

Sharing a picture of the letter which was written on a piece of a notebook paper, Bachchan wrote, "Abhishek in his glory .. a letter to me when I was away on a long outdoor schedule ..

पूत सपूत तो क्यूँ धन संचय ; पूत कपूत तो क्यूँ धन संचय."

"Darling Papa, How are you? We are all well. I miss you very much. Papa you will be home soon. I am praying for your smile Papa. God is hearing our prayers. Do not worry I will look after mama, Shweta didi and the house. I am naughty sometimes. I love you Papa. Your darling son, Abhishek," read the letter.

Abhishek Bachchan, who took a walk down the memory lane after looking at his father's tweet, retweeted the tweet and wrote, "@SrBachchan evidently before I took a creative letter writing course."

Bachchan has not been keeping well these days. After getting hospitalised for check-up, doctors had given the legendary actor a final warning to cut down on workload and not to over-stress himself for that could worsen his condition. But the actor chose to ignore the warning and got back to his busy shoot schedule.