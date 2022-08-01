There's nothing to be more proud of for a mother than to see her child follow in her footsteps into a fulfilling career. A heartwarming post shared by Defence PRO Chennai has left netizens in awe of a mother's euphoric moment after seeing her son graduate from the army training academy, the same as she did 27 years ago.

Major Smita Chaturvedi (retd) was commissioned into the Indian Army from the Officers Training Academy in Chennai in 1995. As new cadets from India were commissioned into the Indian Army in Chennai on Saturday, the retired major saw her son get commissioned into the Indian Army the same way and from the same academy as she did 27 years ago.

"A rare euphoric moment for a Lady Officer: Major Smita Chaturvedi (Retd) Commissioned from Officers Training Academy, Chennai before 27 years in 1995, saw her son getting Commissioned in the same manner in the same Academy today," tweeted Chennai's Defence PRO while sharing an image of the mother-son duo.

Retd Major Chaturvedi reminisced her old days in the academy and shared her excitement about her son "re-enacting the glorious script of joining Army like herself."

In the tweet thread was another gem. The Defence PRO handle shared an old photo of Cadet Smita Chaturvedi from her training days. The post went viral in no time, with netizens loving the inspiring and heartwarming moment.

"Proud moment. Proud of both Lady officer and her son, newly commissioned officer!" wrote a Twitter user.

"Heartiest congratulations," commented another.

"Hats off. Huge for a mother. Wish very best to the young officer," another user commented.

The ceremony was held at the Officers Training Academy in Chennai and was reviewed by Major Gen Abdulla Shamaal, the chief of the Defence Forces of Maldives. A total of 125 Gentlemen and 41 Lady Cadets were commissioned into the Indian Army at Officers Training Academy, Chennai. Additionally, 30 Cadets from foreign countries also completed their training.