Amid the chilling cold of minus 40-degree temperature, soldiers of the Indian Army performed Yoga at the frozen frontiers on the world's highest battlefield in Siachen Ladakh at 18,000 feet to observe the International Yoga Day.

Battling the bone-numbing cold, Indian Army personnel performed Yoga Asanas in Siachen on Tuesday to mark the International Yoga Day. Army personnel showed their grit and zeal by performing asanas at the Siachen Glacier - the world's highest battlefield.

"The soldiers and the officers posted at Siachen, commonly known as the highest battlefield in the world, today celebrated International Yoga Day", a defence spokesman said on Tuesday while releasing a video.

He said apart from Siachen, soldiers also celebrated the day at Leh, Kargil, and other forward locations along the Line of Control (LoC) and Line of Actual Control (LAC).

GoC-in-C performs Yoga on the border in Eastern Ladakh

Northern Army Commander, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi also participated and performed various Yoga Asanas in the forward areas of Eastern Ladakh at a height beyond 15,000 feet during his visit.

He complimented the soldiers for incorporating Yoga Asanas into daily routine in extremely high altitude areas and harsh climatic conditions to combat psychological stress and fatigue.

Yoga is a prime tool for stress management and improvement of combat efficiency. The Army Commander exhorted the troops to practice yoga to further expand their horizons of physical/ mental capacities.

Apart from giving an impetus to physical fitness, the events were aimed to popularise yoga and also spread awareness of the benefits of yoga among soldiers.

A large number of soldiers showed interest in learning Yoga Asanas, Pranayama, and meditation.

The Indian Army has incorporated Yoga Asanas into the daily routine of the soldiers in high-altitude areas with harsh climatic conditions.

A unique feat achieved by units & formations of @NorthernComd_IA by organising Yoga at large number of iconic places like Siachen Base Camp, Pangong Tso Lake, Peer Ki Gali (Kashmir), Poonch, Itrana Palace (Rajasthan), Gangaghat (Prayagraj) & Rezang La. #InternationalDayofYoga pic.twitter.com/ouWunAElJ8 — PRO Udhampur, Ministry of Defence (@proudhampur) June 21, 2022

Indus to the Ganges: International Yoga Day Celebrated by Northern Command

"Yoga is being promoted as a way of life in the Army and especially for the troops deployed in mountainous and high altitude areas of Northern Command. All Ranks have imbibed it as a regime to boost their mental/ physical health. A unique feat has been achieved by the units and formations of Northern Command by organizing Yoga at a large number of places including the iconic places like Siachen Base Camp, Pangong Tso Lake, Peer Ki Gali in Kashmir, Nathu Auditorium in Poonch, Itrana Palace in Rajasthan, Gangaghat in Prayagraj and Rezang La", a defence spokesman said.

The campaign on yoga was spread over the last 60 days throughout the Northern Command from "Indus to the Ganges" which is the first of its kind. Over 1,75,000 soldiers and 75,000 families participated in the Yoga classes with great enthusiasm throughout the Northern Command.

Yoga camp at Udhampur

Yoga camp was also organized on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Udhampur. The Officers, ladies, and other ranks of Udhampur Military Station participated in the event with enthusiasm. Qualified Yoga instructors assisted in the performance of Yoga and imparted knowledge on the art and science of Yoga to all present.

Army dogs perform Yogic exercises with handlers

Another unique initiative was to train Army dogs and Army horses on yogic exercises. They also participated in yogic exercises along with their handlers which displayed the formidable spirit of Northern Command.

Asanas, Pranayam, and Dhyan and their benefits were brought out and it was emphasized that Yoga is not just a physical exercise but a way of life for healthy living.