Another much-hyped, big-budget flick has gone into the drain. Vijay Deverakonda's action drama Liger was sky high on expectations, however, due to negative word-of-mouth, soggy screenplay and boycott trend, the film is heading to a disaster already.

According to trade pundits, the film managed to gross Rs 33.12 crore gross worldwide on the first day and collected around Rs 27 crore on the second day.

Made with a budget of over Rs.100 crore, the film has reportedly grossed just Rs. 7.5 core on its third day. The three-day total of the Hindi version is Rs. 13.75 Cr. In South Indian states the film has fared slightly well with Rs. 23.30 Cr.

There are reports that in many theatres Dulquer's 'Sita Ramam' and Nikhil's 'Kartikeya' have performed better than Liger. Reportedly, the four days gross collections stand at Rs 50 Cr approx. However, an official confirmation is expected.

Critics have thrashed the film for being cringe. Bollywood critic Taran Adarsh called the movie "OUTDATED" and gave it one and a half stars in his review.

Liger is a sports drama with Vijay and Ananya Pandey playing the lead. Written and directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger is a Telugu-Hindi bilingual with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions co-producing the film alongside Puri Connects.

Vijay Devarakonda appears as a kickboxer with a stammer who gives his heart and soul to the sport. Renowned boxer Mike Tyson makes a special appearance in this flick.