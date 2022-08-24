As the fans are waiting for the release of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey's much-hyped Liger, here comes the first review of the Telugu movie, which will hit the screens on Thursday, August 24.

The first review reportedly coming from overseas says it is a typical Puri Jagnnadh film and "one-time watch".

A user named Umair Sandhu, who often posts reviews of big films, wrote, "Yes for those asking, #Liger is a One time Watch Action Mass Entertainer with Typical #PuriJagannadh Style Direction. #VijayDeverakonda & #RamyaKrishnan Terrific Performances. Story & Screenplay is Decent. Overall i enjoyed this Saga. [sic]"

He had earlier claimed that he had access to the report from the UAE censor board. So, he could post the review well in advance.

However, his review have turned out to be contrastingly different from what the audience and critics had said about some films. Hence, some people do not trust his reviews.

What is the Story of Liger?

"Liger is essentially an action thriller. It revolves around a mother and her son. The mother dreams to see her son as a national champion in Martial Arts. But he then goes on to become an international icon. In the process, he also falls in love with a rich drama queen. How does Mike Tyson get involved with it? This forms the story of Liger," a Telugu website quoted Puri as stating in the inteview.

Liger is a sports action film written and directed by Puri Jagannadh. Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages, the film is produced by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects.

Vijay Deverakonda stars as the titular MMA fighter boxer alongside Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishna, Ronit Roy, and Vishu Reddy in pivotal roles. American boxer Mike Tyson plays an extended cameo, thus making his acting debut in Indian cinema.