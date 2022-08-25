Vijay Deverakonda's Liger has opened to a flying start despite getting mixed reviews from the critics and audience on Thursday, August 25.

Liger Opening

The multilingual flick was released for a massive buzz as the makers had gone all out to promote Liger all across the country. The film, which has been simultaneously shot in Hindi and Telugu and released in other languages, has been released in over 3,000 screens in the country.

The advance has met with good response in Andhra and Telangana but the response was below average in the Hindi belt although it has seen the light of the day in around 2000 screens.

From the advance booking, Liger had approximately earned Rs 3.5 crore. However, the film has got a far better response in Andhra and Telangana.

Early estimation coming from the trade trackers state that Liger has grossed around Rs 20 crore from the two states on the opening day.

It has got decent response in Karnataka as well.

On the other hand, Liger has fared well in the US. It has got a solid opening in USA for premieres with Rs 476K on Wednesday.

However, the film has met with mixed reviews. Hence, it has to be seen how it performs at the collection centres in the days to come.

Liger is a sports action film written and directed by Puri Jagannadh. Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages, the film is produced by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects.

Vijay Deverakonda stars as the titular MMA fighter boxer alongside Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishna, Ronit Roy, and Vishu Reddy in pivotal roles. American boxer Mike Tyson plays an extended cameo, thus making his acting debut in Indian cinema.