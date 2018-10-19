A man named Douglas B has shared his incredible near-death experience on the NDERF (Near Death Experience Research Foundation) website, and he claims to have seen a warm light and biblical scriptures during the time of death. The man reveals that he suffered clinical death after an after an Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangio-Pancreatography (ERCP).

On the testimonial shared on the NDERF website, Douglas revealed that issues with his bile and pancreatic ducts led to liver and pancreatic failure. After going unconscious, he remembers waking up in a different place where he was surrounded by warm light. The near-death experience (NDE) victim also added that he did not feel any pain or discomfort during these times.

"There was light all around me. It was not especially bright or coming from any one place. The light was just everywhere around me. There was no glare, but the light illuminated everything without shadows. All around me I felt a strong, yet calm, reassuring presence," wrote Douglas.

Douglas also recollected seeing biblical scriptures scrolling in front of his eyes like the end credits of a movie.

"As the scripture scrolled upwards I could hear, and feel, a voice reading the words aloud. I also had the feeling but never heard it read, that all the events of my life had been read and were known," added Douglas.

The near-death experience victim also added that he did not feel any kind of uncertainty during these times. As per Douglas, there was no fear in his mind, and all that he felt was utmost calmness.

Following this incredible experience, Douglas was resuscitated by healthcare professionals, and he slowly woke up in the hospital's recovery area.

As Douglas' testimonial went viral on the online space, spiritualists have started arguing that life after death is a reality, and the impact of science ends at the doorsteps of death. These people believe that the soul wears body as a cloth, and after its usage, it will leave the body and will go away.

However, experts believe that it is the survival technique adopted by the brain during times of less oxygen supply which is resulting in these visual hallucinations.