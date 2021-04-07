The concept of life after death has been perplexing humans for years. Citing religious textbooks, spiritualists assure the existence of an afterlife, and they claim that a human being will continue its life in the form of a soul after death. However, medical experts have always dismissed these claims, and they assert that human life will end when the brain stops functioning. Despite having no proof, spiritualists argue that near-death experiences (NDE) shared by people are concrete evidence of life after death, and now, one such NDE testimonial has gone viral on online spaces.

Alex's mysterious near-death experience

This near-death experience testimonial is shared by a man named Alex on the Near-Death Experience Research Foundation (NDERF) website. In the testimonial, Alex claimed to have reached the verge of death in April 2018 following a cardiac arrest. Alex believes that he died for some time, and it was during these moments that he saw some mind-blowing visuals.

Alex revealed that he saw a bright light during the near-death experience, and added that he was drawn to that light. He revealed that the light was so bright which made people looked like silhouettes.

"I was then aware of being in blackness, with absolutely nothing. Then I felt such intense Happiness, Joy, and Love. There are no words that can really express what I was feeling. I felt like I was in a fog as I watched a light that continued to get brighter as the feelings grew stronger and stronger. The light was so bright that the people looked like silhouettes. One person was lying down horizontally next to me and they were hustling all around the body. I was drawn to the light and the feeling," wrote Alex on the NDERF website.

Alex's NDE: Pleasant and distressing

Alex revealed that his near-death experience was both pleasant and distressing. He also added that during these moments, he left his body and existed outside it. During those moments, Alex apparently felt more consciousness and alertness than normal.

The near-death experience testimonial shared by Alex has now gone viral on online spaces, and it has made several people believe that life after death could be real.

A few days back, Dr. Bruce Greyson, professor emeritus in psychiatry at the University of Virginia had claimed that human life has a non-physical part, suggesting the possibility of an afterlife.

"I am convinced now, after doing this for 40, 50 years, that there is more to life than just our physical bodies. I recognize that there is a non-physical part of us. Is that spiritual? I'm not sure. Spirituality usually involves a search for something greater than yourself, for meaning and purpose in the universe. Well, I certainly have that," said Greyson.