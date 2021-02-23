A bizarre near-death experience testimonial shared by a woman named Wilma on the NDERF (Near-Death Experience Research Foundation) is now the hottest debating point among medical experts and spiritualists. It was Wilma's mother who faced the near-death experience (NDE) during or shortly after World War II.

Her time was not up

In the testimonial, Wilma claimed that her mother saw some unusual visuals when she reached the verge of death. According to Wilma, her mother also saw two angles as she was about to reach heaven.

"My mother died and left her body during or shortly after WWII, which was before I was born. On passing into the next heaven, she was met by two angels. They told her it was not her time and she was being sent back. Her purpose was to have three more children; she had 2 children already. They told her one child would be a male who would be taken before the Highest. She told me this during one of our short conversations about her life," wrote Wilma on the NDERF website.

NDE mystery continues, but medical science has answers

Testimonials made by people like Wilma have convinced spiritualists, and they believe that these visions during life-threatening events are proof of life after death. According to these spiritualists, human beings will continue their life in a different realm after taking their last breath.

A few days back, another woman named Makaila had claimed to have witnessed a black wall with invisible walls during her near-death experience. The woman also added that she saw a mysterious figure during these final moments.

Even though NDE testimonials used to perplex common people, medical experts assure that these visions are completely natural. According to medical experts, the human brain will face a shortage of oxygen supply during life-threatening events, and to combat this, the brain will adopt a survival trick which is resulting in these visual hallucinations.