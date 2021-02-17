The phenomenon of death has been perplexing humans since the day we achieved consciousness. Even though modern medical science rules out the existence of life after death, citing religious textbooks, spiritualists strongly claim that the afterlife is real, and they believe that a human soul will continue its life in a different realm after taking the last breath. Adding up the heat to this seemingly unbelievable theory, a woman who goes by the name Makaila has shared her mindblowing near-death experience testimonial, which she believes is proof of life after death.

A woman who saw the end of life

Makaila reached the verge of death following a car crash, and it was during these moments that she experienced something mindblowing. Following her clinical death for a very brief period of time, Makaila claimed to have entered a black room with invisible walls, where she apparently saw the entire universe.

In her testimonial shared on the NDERF (Near Death Experience Research Foundation), Makaila revealed that she was accompanied by a mysterious figure during these times.

"I was in a pure black room that had invisible walls that revealed stars. The room was cold and dark, but it felt so nice. I felt a presence behind me. I felt the presence was too comforting as if something was wrong. I was in my childhood body. But, I was pure white. The crease of ceilings connecting to the walls and the floor were like a shiny, overlapping, silver string. Due to the presence of the figure, I wanted to leave. So, I immediately got up and ran to the wall. It revealed a door to be opened," wrote Makaila on the NDERF website.

Very similar to other near-death experience victims, Makaila also claimed to have seen a bright light at the end of the door.

"There was a bright light shining through the door. As soon as I went through the door, I 'woke up' in the ambulance covered in blood," added Makaila.

Mysteries surrounding near-death experiences

Even though spiritualists consider near-death experience testimonials, concrete proof of life after death, medical science has a more convincing explanation to explain these sightings. According to medical experts, the human brain will face a shortage of oxygen supply during life-threatening events.

As the human brain faces a shortage in oxygen supply, it will adopt a survival trick which is resulting in these weird visual hallucinations.

Sam Parnia, a top medical expert who has studied near-death experience testimonials for several years too assures that there is no life after death. According to Parnia, death is basically a process, and a human life ends when the brain stops functioning.