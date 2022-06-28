Luc Besson's Taken, released in 2008, with Liam Neeson in the lead role was a blockbuster hit at the box office. The film renowned for its high-octane action scenes and powerful punch dialogues made Liam Neeson a universal action icon.

Several movies with similar themes were later released in many languages including Malayalam, and one of them was Major Ravi's Karmayodha with Mohanlal in the lead role. In the film, Mohanlal played the role of Mad Maddy, an encounter specialist who is searching for his kidnapped daughter.

Amid high expectations, the film bombed at the box office, and it turned out to be one of the biggest disasters in the career of Mohanlal and Major Ravi.

Now, let us check out what would be a possible star lineup if a genuine remake of Taken will be made in Mollywood.

Suresh Gopi as Bryan Mills

In Taken, Liam Neeson played the role of Bryan Mills, a retired CIA officer. If the same character is being made in Malayalam, the best choice will be veteran actor Suresh Gopi, the action King of Mollywood.

Suresh Gopi has been known for delivering powerful punch dialogues on screen, and he will be the perfect fit to deliver the iconic dialogue, "I don't know who you are, I don't know what you want. If you are looking for ransom, I will tell you I don't have any money. But what I do have are a very particular set of skills. Skills I have acquired over a very long career. Skills that make me a nightmare for people like you. If you let my daughter go now that'll be the end of it. I will not look for you, I will not pursue you, but if you don't, I will look for you, I will find you and I will kill you."

Nazriya Nazim as Maggie Grace

The best choice to play the role of Maggie Grace could be Nazriya Nazim. The actress has the capability to portray charming roles with perfection on screen. If Nazriya Nazim is not available, makers can actors like Anaswara Rajan.

Biju Menon as Sam Gilroy

In Taken, Leland Orser played the role of Sam Gilroy, a friend and ex-colleague of Bryan Mills. When it comes to Malayalam, the perfect pick to play the role of Suresh Gopi's old colleague will be Biju Menon.

Suresh Gopi and Biju Menon had acted together in superhit movies like Pathram, FIR etc, and their onscreen chemistry is a sheer treat to watch.