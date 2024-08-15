In a strong Independence Day address delivered at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar on August 15, 2024, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha accused Pakistan of escalating tensions in Jammu and Kashmir by sending foreign terrorists into the region.

This move, according to Sinha, reflects Pakistan's frustration with the declining local recruitment for terrorism and the increasing faith of the people in democratic processes, as evidenced by record voter turnout during the recent Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing the Independence Day function at Bakshi Stadium Srinagar, the Lieutenant Governor said, "The combined voter turnout of 58.46% across the Union Territory, not only signifies the robust democratic spirit of our people but also underscores their commitment to shaping the future of our region through the power of the ballot. Kashmir Valley, a focal point of our electoral journey, witnessed a remarkable increase in voter turnout".

"Rising from 19.16 percent in 2019 to an impressive 50.86 percent in 2024, this surge reflects a renewed faith in the democratic processes. The success of these elections is also a testament to our collective efforts in promoting peace and civic engagement", he said.

The Lieutenant Governor said that the roots of democracy have deepened in the past five years.

"Today I appeal to the citizens of Jammu & Kashmir now it should be our collective resolve to ensure that the ideals of democracy should become an important part of our consciousness and our innate nature", he said.

J&K witnessing a significant decrease in violence

Manoj Sinha further said that there has been a significant decrease in violence in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, marked by the absence of organized stone pelting and hartal/bandh incidents.

"The new wave of development, increased voter turnout in elections, and the almost complete cessation of indoctrination of locals have frustrated the biggest sponsor of terrorism, our neighbouring country", he said.

In an obvious reference to Pakistan, he said, "They, struggling for even two meals a day, now want to spread unrest in the Jammu region by sending foreign terrorists, who have carried out heinous acts. We have lost brave officers, soldiers, and civilians. Our hearts go out to their families. I salute their martyrdom. We have given a free hand to the J&K Police and security forces and want to assure the people of Jammu & Kashmir and the nation that we have intensified our efforts to crush terror.".

"The people of Jammu have fought against terrorism with vigor before, and this time too, they will help in ending it", he said.

Five big dreams have been realized in past five years

He said that for the complete transformation of Jammu & Kashmir, five big dreams have been realized in the past five years.

"The stigma of discrimination that has been plaguing this land for seven decades has been washed away. We have built a skilled Jammu & Kashmir, paving the way for a self-reliant Jammu & Kashmir.

The gap between resources and aspirations of citizens has been bridged", he said, adding, "Every citizen is at the center of the policies, intentions, and decisions of the administration. The administration is dedicated to empowering the poor, the disadvantaged, and the marginalized. The wheel of time has turned rapidly".

He further said that the existence of displaced persons from West Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir was attempted to be erased.

"With resolute determination, they have been fully granted ownership rights. Discrimination against the people of Jammu under the name of "Gair Mumkin Khad" has been completely eliminated, and the revised policy to demarcate such land has been approved. Jammu and Kashmir of today is a testament to these transformative efforts, standing firm as a symbol of progress for the entire country", he said.