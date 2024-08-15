Decorated Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Andhra Pradesh cadre Nalin Prabhat on Wednesday appointed as the new Director General Police (DGP) Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Nalin Prabhat will replace the incumbent DGP R R Swain who is retiring on September 30 this year.

According to an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Nalin Prabhat would be the new Director General of Police after the incumbent DGP R R Swain would retire on September 30, 2024.

"Consequent upon joining the AGMUT Cadre on inter-cadre deputation from Andhra Pradesh Cadre, Sh. Nalin Prabhat, IPS (AP:1992) is hereby posted to Jammu & Kashmir as Special Director General (SDG), Jammu & Kashmir Police with immediate effect and till 30.09.2024", the order issued by the Home Ministry reads.

"Further, upon the retirement of Sh. R.R. Swain, IPS (AGMUT:1991) on 30.09.2024, Sh. Nalin Prabhat, IPS (AP:1992) is appointed as DGP, Jammu & Kashmir w.e.f. 01.10.2024 and until further orders. This issues with the approval of the Competent Authority", reads the order issued by B G Krishnan.

On Wednesday Prabhat was sent to the AGMUT cadre

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Wednesday sanctioned the inter-cadre deputation of Nalin Prabhat, Director-General of the National Security Guard (NSG), from the Andhra Pradesh to Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre for a tenure of three years.

In an order issued on August 14, a government under-secretary (MHA) said: "The undersigned is directed to convey the approval of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet for the curtailment of Nalin Prabhat's tenure as the NSG DG and inter-cadre deputation of Prabhat from Andhra Pradesh to AGMUT cadre, initially for a period of three years from the date of joining the AGMUT cadre or until further orders, whichever is earlier, in relaxation of inter-cadre deputation guidelines. It is requested that Prabhat, NSG DG, may be relieved immediately to enable him to join the AGMUT cadre."

Before joining the NSG, Prabhat, a 1992-batch IPS officer, worked as an additional director general in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and had headed its formation in J&K.

Last week, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had appointed R R Swain as the DG of J&K Police, until September 30; he had been holding the additional charge of the DGP post.

Nalin Prabhat, a 1992 batch IPS officer of the Andhra Pradesh cadre, is being posted as Special Director General (SDG), Jammu & Kashmir Police until September 30, 2024, the order said.

The order said Nalin Prabhat will take up charge as DGP, Jammu & Kashmir, with effect from October 1.

Prabhat, 55, is a three-time police gallantry medal winner and has headed the specialized anti-Naxal police force 'Greyhounds' of Andhra Pradesh, his former cadre state.

Nalin Prabhat has served in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) as he headed its Kashmir region deployment as the IG operations and ADG.