Within arrest of a Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist along with six kgs of Improvised Explosive Devise (IED) from the outskirts of Jammu city, the J&K Police have averted a major terror attack.

According to police, the arrested terrorist was planning to plant this explosive in a crowded place before he was nabbed by the special team from a house situated near a prominent shopping mall on the national highway.

A news agency quoting Director General of Police (DGP), J&K Dilgab Singh said that "major terror attack has been averted with this recovery. The suspect lifted being interrogated. More suspects likely to be picked up in this foiled IED blast attempt. Police also working on Jammu airfield blasts along with other agencies. FIR registered and probe on."

"IED weighing 5-6 kgs was recovered by Jammu police. This IED was received by LeT outfit operative and was to be planted at some crowded place", the news agency quoting DGP said

Arrested terrorist had conducted a recce of important installations

Although senior police officers have maintained a guarded silence over the planning of the arrested terrorist, sources said that nabbed accused had already conducted recce of important installations situated in Jammu and adjoining localities. "He was looking for an opportunity to plant the IED in crowded areas," sources said.

Sources said that Jammu Police had developed specific input about the presence of some terrorists where they had been staying and carrying out a recce of prominent installations before striking in the city.

Based on these inputs, special teams of the police conducted raids at many places and ultimately nabbed the terrorist along with ammunitions.

Cops questing arrested terrorist to nab his associates in Jammu

Wishing anonymity, a senior police officer said that questioning of the arrested terrorist was going on to arrest Over Ground Workers (OGWs) active in Jammu and adjoining localities. "Raids are going in different areas to nab those who provided shelter to the arrested terrorist', a source said and interrogation was going on in order to ascertain names of his all associates hiding in Jammu.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up across Jammu following the arrest of the terrorist. While the arrested person is being interrogated in the matter, the early inputs suggest that the LeT outfit operative planned to plant the explosive at some crowded place.