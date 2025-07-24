Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has announced the state's decision to proceed with the Mahadayi project, challenging Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's assertions about the lack of forest clearance from the Centre. Speaking at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, Shivakumar criticized Sawant's claims as unfounded.

"We will withdraw the petition we have filed in the Supreme Court and begin the project work immediately. Let him try to stop us," Shivakumar stated, underscoring Karnataka's determination to advance the project.

Shivakumar accused Sawant of disrespecting the federal structure of the country and questioned his mental stability. He highlighted that the tribunal had already ruled on the Mahadayi issue, and tenders for the project had been issued. Reflecting on the project's history, Shivakumar noted that during the BJP's tenure, then Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, local MPs, and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi had celebrated the project's progress, indicating its significance for Karnataka.

Holding the irrigation portfolio, Shivakumar emphasized the Mahadayi project's importance for Karnataka, framing it as a matter of state pride. He expressed disappointment over the silence of Karnataka's MPs on the issue, urging all 28 Lok Sabha MPs and 12 Rajya Sabha MPs from the state to unite in defending Karnataka's interests.

"It's a grave mistake that our MPs are remaining silent," he remarked, stressing the need for collective action to uphold the state's honor.

Karnataka's Strategic Moves and Goa's Opposition

Shivakumar further asserted that Karnataka's interests should not be compromised due to concerns over losing a single MP seat in Goa. He called for pressure to be exerted on BJP MPs, Union Ministers representing the state, and even the Prime Minister to support Karnataka's stance.

"I will seek appointments to meet the Union Jal Shakti Minister and the Prime Minister. I will attempt to take a delegation of all MPs. I believe everyone will join us," he stated, indicating his commitment to rallying support for the project.

When questioned about the possibility of convening an all-party meeting, Shivakumar confirmed that a meeting of MPs from all parties would be organized. Addressing allegations that some Union Ministers were misleading the Centre on the Mahadayi issue, Shivakumar defended the Union Jal Shakti Minister, describing him as impartial and not engaging in political maneuvering. He also mentioned his interactions with the Union Forest Minister, who he claimed was supportive of development works and not politicizing the issue.

"All the problems lie with Goa," Shivakumar asserted, shifting the focus to the opposition from the neighboring state.

The Mahadayi project has been a longstanding demand of the people in the north Karnataka region, who have been agitating for its implementation for three decades. The project is seen as a solution to the water crisis in the major districts of the region. Originally conceived as the Kalasa-Banduri project in 1978, it became an inter-state dispute between Karnataka and Goa. Former Chief Minister late S.R. Bommai played a pivotal role in advocating for the project's implementation.

Balancing Development and Conservation

The Mahadayi project has been a contentious issue for decades, with its roots tracing back to the late 1970s. The project was initially proposed to address the water needs of the drought-prone regions of north Karnataka. However, the inter-state nature of the river and the ecological sensitivity of the region have made it a complex and protracted dispute.

Historically, water disputes between states in India have been challenging to resolve due to the competing interests of the states involved and the ecological implications of water diversion projects. The Mahadayi dispute is reminiscent of other inter-state river disputes in India, such as the Cauvery water dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, which has also seen prolonged legal battles and political negotiations.

In the case of the Mahadayi project, the involvement of multiple states and the ecological concerns have added layers of complexity to the dispute. The project has been a point of contention not only between Karnataka and Goa but also with Maharashtra, which has a smaller stake in the river's catchment area.

The Mahadayi project highlights the broader challenges of balancing developmental needs with environmental conservation. While the project promises to alleviate water scarcity in north Karnataka, it also poses significant risks to the region's ecological balance. The presence of protected areas and wildlife habitats in the project area has been a major point of contention for environmentalists and conservationists.