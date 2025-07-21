Karnataka government has announced a significant initiative to enhance urban governance by establishing five municipal corporations in Bengaluru under the newly formed Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA). This ambitious plan, led by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, aims to address the city's growing challenges and improve service delivery.

Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar, who also serves as the Bengaluru Development Minister, emphasized the government's commitment to this restructuring despite facing legal challenges and political opposition.

In response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) questioning the legality of forming these corporations, Shivakumar stated, "Anyone has the right to raise objections; there is nothing wrong with that. It is their democratic right and cannot be curtailed. If there are any errors in our process, we will rectify them. But the government remains committed to creating five municipal corporations in Bengaluru."

He further explained that the government had engaged in consultations with BJP leaders and formed a joint legislature committee to deliberate on the proposal.

The Deputy Chief Minister also announced plans to hold a press conference to provide clarity on related issues such as "A Khata, B Khata, the e-Khata campaign, taxation, and the proposed municipal corporations." This move is intended to ensure transparency and address public concerns about the restructuring process.

The proposal has not been without its critics. Former Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai expressed concerns about the potential impact of dividing Bengaluru into five municipal corporations. He warned against diminishing the city's significance, stating, "If there is a city more renowned than the four major metropolitan cities in the country, it is Bengaluru. The city holds global importance as well. We must ensure that the division does not lead to disparities in development. Creating separate corporations purely for political purposes is not right."

Bommai also highlighted the issue of underdevelopment in areas previously merged into the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). He argued that placing these areas under a single corporation again would hinder their development. "If all these areas are placed under a single corporation again, they will not see development," he added.

The legal challenge to the GBA's establishment has been spearheaded by the Citizens' Action Forum (CAF), a collective of residents and civil society leaders. The PIL filed before the Karnataka High Court seeks a stay on several sections of the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, 2024, and calls for these provisions to be declared unconstitutional, arbitrary, and unreasonable. The petitioners argue that the GBA's powers, as defined under the Act, infringe upon the 74th Constitutional Amendment, which grants local self-governance powers to municipal bodies.

Greater Bengaluru Authority

Under the new Act, the GBA is authorized to issue directives, acquire land, manage funds, and delegate powers to municipal corporations. These corporations are responsible for public markets, tax collection, and forming ward committees for decentralized governance. Specifically, the petition challenges the constitutional validity of several sections of the Act, which was officially notified by the state government on April 24.

The proposed restructuring of Bengaluru into five municipal corporations is part of a broader strategy to improve urban governance and address the city's unique challenges. The Central Corporation will cover constituencies such as CV Raman Nagar (SC), Chamarajpet, Chickpet, Gandhi Nagar, Shanthi Nagar, and Shivaji Nagar. The East Corporation will comprise KR Puram and Mahadevapura, while the North Corporation will include Byatarayanapura, Dasarahalli, Hebbal, Pulakeshi Nagar (SC), Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Sarvagna Nagar, and Yelahanka. The West Corporation will span Basavanagudi, Govindaraja Nagar, Mahalakshmi Layout, Malleswaram, Padmanaba Nagar, Dasarahalli, Rajaji Nagar, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Vijaya Nagar, and Yeshwanthpura.

