Leonardo DiCaprio has yet again sent the netizens in a tizzy with his shenanigans. While the actor is often known to make headlines for his meme-worthy pictures, this time too, he is being honoured and trolled as pictures of him hanging out with his girlfriend in the sunny French Riviera has gone viral. Basically, people are finding reasons to like and make fun of the Oscar-winning actor for taking pictures of his girlfriend on the streets of France while she walks around.

Paparazzi got Leo's actions in their cameras as continued taking pictures of his 21-year-old girlfriend, Camila Morrone. The couple attended the ongoing Cannes Film Festival together as DiCaprio promoted his upcoming film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with Quentin Tarantino, Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt. Camila too, attended the film festival to promote her film, Mickey and the Bear. The couple attended each other's film screening and obviously were inseparable. Pictures of Leo swooning over his young girlfriend and taking her pictures is a testament to how they didn't leave each other's side throughout their France trip.

Netizens couldn't stop gushing and trolling Leonardo for his actions. While some praised his "best boyfriend" act, others made memes of how his phone memory got over while clicking pictures of Camila. One user wrote, "Is that Leo DiCaprio?!? Oh dear...how the mighty have fallen," on Twitter. Another one stated, "Leonardo DiCaprio now knows: You either die a hero or live long enough to become an Instagram boyfriend." Well, it all comes down to this, they seem to have had a good time while soaking up the serene sun in the French Riviera.

Leonardo DiCaprio taking pictures of his girlfriend Camila Morrone in Cannes pic.twitter.com/H02JEkdmLp — femininitē (@femininite) May 22, 2019

For all those who are unaware of Camila's background, she is actually Al Pacino's stepdaughter. Interestingly, Leo shares screen space with the veteran actor in Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The couple first sparked dating rumours when they were spotted chilling together at Coachella in December 2017. A source further told E! News, "It is getting more serious. They've been inseparable for the last year and are crazy about one another. They've gotten to know each other's families and they love being together." Clearly, they have been going strong for quite a long time now.

Leonardo DiCaprio has had a very interesting dating record has he has previously gone out with several models including, Gisele Bündchen, Bar Rafaeli, Toni Garrn, Kelly Rohrbach to name a few. DiCaprio also dated Blake Lively, who is now married to actor Ryan Reynolds and has two children (and expecting a third one) with him.