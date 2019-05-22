Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio had a fanboy moment when they first met the late actor, Luke Perry, on the sets of Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. In an interview with Esquire magazine, the two spoke about how they were in awe of Perry, who died in March after suffering a stroke.

As DiCaprio, 44, stated that he was having a "butterfly moment of like, 'Oh my God, that's Luke Perry over there!'" moment, Pitt agreed to the same as he added, "'That's f—ing Luke Perry!' We were like kids in the candy shop because I remember going to the studios and [Beverly Hills, 90210] was going on, he was that icon of coolness for us as teenagers."

On the same, Pitt, 55, continued, "It was this strange burst of excitement that I had, to be able to act with him. Man, he was so incredibly humble and amazing and absolutely committed. He couldn't have been more friendly, wonderful guy to spend time with. I had the chance to sit down and have some wonderful conversations with him. It was really special."

Luke Perry, who played Archie Andrews' father Fred, in Netflix's Riverdale, suffered a "massive stroke" in late February, following which he was put under observation. However, he succumbed to the stroke and died five days later.

A statement from the actor's rep read, "Actor Luke Perry, 52, passed away today after suffering a massive stroke. He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends. The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time."

While speaking about working with Tarantino (his posthumous work which will be releasing in July), Perry's son Jack told Talk is Jericho, "My dad was so excited about that. That kind of reinvigorated him and reenergized him. He said, 'If I never work again, I'm happy with this.'"