Chinese consumer electronics major Lenovo launched the new line of budget phones Lenovo K9 and A5 series in India in New Delhi on October 16.

The new Lenovo K9 sports a 5.7-inch HD+ screen with glossy glass cover on the back and inside, it comes with Android 8.1 Oreo OS, MediaTek octa-core processor backed by 3GB RAM, 32GB storage and a 3,000mAh battery, which is enough to run the device for the whole day.

The highlight of the device is the photography hardware. It boasts 13MP+5MP dual camera with dedicated LED flash on both front and the back side. I had the chance to test the Lenovo K9 (review) for a few days before the launch and it takes decent pictures for a phone priced under Rs 9,000. It will be up against Xiaomi Redmi 6 series, among others.

On the other hand, Lenovo A5 is a watered down version of the aforementioned model. It features smaller 5.45-inch HD+ screen, Android 8.1 Oreo, 2GB/3GB RAM, 16GB/32GB storage and a 13MP primary camera on the back with LED flash, an 8MP front snapper and a 4,000mAh battery, which is sufficient enough to keep the phone running for more than a day.

Lenovo India Press Kit

Lenovo A5 comes in two configurations—2GB RAM + 16GB storage and 3GB RAM + 32GB storage—for Rs 5,999 and Rs 6,999, respectively. It will be competing with the Xiaomi's Redmi 6A and among others.

I have received the Lenovo A5 review unit. It has a good sturdy polycarbonate shell on the back. On the front, it has a bright display. I will be posting the full review soon. Stay tuned.

Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter and on Google News for the latest updates on Lenovo.

Key specifications of Lenovo K9 and A5: