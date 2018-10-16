Lenovo K9, review, launch,India, price
Lenovo K9 comes with glossy premium glass shell on the back.KVN Rohit/IBTimes India

Chinese consumer electronics major Lenovo launched the new line of budget phones Lenovo K9 and A5 series in India in New Delhi on October 16.

The new Lenovo K9 sports a 5.7-inch HD+ screen with glossy glass cover on the back and inside, it comes with Android 8.1 Oreo OS, MediaTek octa-core processor backed by 3GB RAM, 32GB storage and a 3,000mAh battery, which is enough to run the device for the whole day.

The highlight of the device is the photography hardware. It boasts 13MP+5MP dual camera with dedicated LED flash on both front and the back side. I had the chance to test the Lenovo K9 (review) for a few days before the launch and it takes decent pictures for a phone priced under Rs 9,000. It will be up against Xiaomi Redmi 6 series, among others.

On the other hand, Lenovo A5 is a watered down version of the aforementioned model. It features smaller 5.45-inch HD+ screen, Android 8.1 Oreo, 2GB/3GB RAM, 16GB/32GB storage and a 13MP primary camera on the back with LED flash, an 8MP front snapper and a 4,000mAh battery, which is sufficient enough to keep the phone running for more than a day.

Lenovo A5, India launch, price, specs
Lenovo A5 Lenovo A5 comes in two configurations—2GB RAM 16GB storage and 3GB RAM 32GB storage—with prices starting at Rs 5,999.Lenovo India Press Kit

Lenovo A5 comes in two configurations—2GB RAM + 16GB storage and 3GB RAM + 32GB storage—for Rs 5,999 and Rs 6,999, respectively. It will be competing with the Xiaomi's Redmi 6A and among others.

I have received the Lenovo A5 review unit. It has a good sturdy polycarbonate shell on the back. On the front, it has a bright display. I will be posting the full review soon. Stay tuned.

Key specifications of Lenovo K9 and A5:

Model

Lenovo K9

Lenovo A5

Display

5.7-inch HD+ screen with 2.5D glass cover and 18:9 aspect ratio

5.45-inch HD+ screen with 18:9 aspect ratio

OS

Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo

Processor

2.0GHz MediaTek MT6772 octa-core

2.0GHz MediaTek MT6739 quad-core

RAM

3GB

2GB/3GB

Storage

32GB, expandable via microSD card

16GB/32GB, expandable via microSD card

Camera
  • Main: 13MP+5MP dual camera with LED flash
  • Front: 13MP+5MP dual camera with LED flash
  • Main: 13MP camera with LED flash
  • Front:  8MP camera

Battery

3,000mAh with 10W charger

4,000mAh with 10W charger

Network

4G-LTE with VoLTE

4G-LTE with VoLTE

Add-ons

Hybrid SIM slots (SIM 1+ SIM 2 or microSD card), fingerprint sensor, Type C USB port, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5mm audio jack

Triple option tray (SIM 1+ SIM 2 + microSD card), fingerprint sensor, Micro USB port, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm audio jack

Dimensions

153.8 x 72.9 x 7.95 mm

146.8 x 71.12 x 9.75 mm

Price

Rs 8,999
  • 2GB RAM+ 16GB storage: Rs 5,999
  • 3GB RAM+ 32GB storage: Rs 6,999