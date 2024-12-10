A few months after Imran Khan, Lekha Washington has also declared her love for the actor. Lekha, in a recent interview, announced that she is madly-in-love with the Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Naa actor. Lekha and Imran have been painting the town red for several months now. It was only recently that Imran admitted that he was indeed in a relationship with Lekha.

Lekha declares her love for Imran

And now, Lekha has called their love a 'rare gift' and added how she is fortunate to find such love in this cynical world. "In this cynical world, to live and grow together with someone whilst being mutually madly in love is a rare gift. It is also hard work," she told Moneycontrol.com. Lekha added that the best thing about their relationship is their ability to communicate each and every thing.

"The part that I cherish the most is our ability to talk things through and evolve into, hopefully, better versions of ourselves. The excellent posterior is a bonus!" Imran Khan, in a previous interview, had spoken about how Washington shouldn't be blamed for his failed marriage.

When Imran defended Lekha

The Katti Batti actor added that both he and Lekha had parted ways with their respective partners much before they found love in each other. "The speculation that I'm romantically involved with Lekha Washington is true. I'm divorced and have been separated since February 2019. Lekha and I grew close during the lockdown, a year and a half after I had been separated from Avantika and almost a year after she had separated from her partner," he said in an interview.

"There's this narrative of Lekha being a homewrecker, which infuriates me because not only is it misogynistic, but it also takes away my agency as an individual," he further objected to the narrative.