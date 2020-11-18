Imran Khan who made his Bollywood debut in 2008 with 'Jaane Tu Yaa Jaane Naa' starring opposite Genelia D Souza.

The film was a blockbuster hit but did no good to Imran's film journey, post his Bollywood debut the actor witnessed a series of a flop with 'Gori Tere Pyaar Mein', 'Break Ke Baad', 'Matru Ki Bijilee Ka Mandola' to name a few.

And now we hear that Imran has quit acting, Imran's close friend and actor Akshay Oberoi recently revealed in a media interview that Imran has left acting, he said, "My best friend in Bollywood is Imran Khan, who is no longer an actor because he has quit acting. Imran is my closest friend, whom I can get up at 4 am and call. I and Imran have been with each other for almost 18 years, we studied acting together at Kishore Acting School in Andheri West."

There is a better writer and director inside Imran

He continued, "See, Imran Khan has left acting at the moment. As far as I know, there is a better writer and director inside Imran, I do not know when he will direct his film himself, I am not going to put any pressure, but as a friend, I think so he will direct his film soon. Also, when Imran directs, I know he will make a wonderful film because his sensibility and understanding of cinema is very high."

Imran has been in the news for his disturbing relationship with wife Avantika Malik. Though neither of them have confirmed their separation Avantika's cryptic social media post hints a lot of things. Last year in June, when Imran was asked about it at an event when he said, "How can you ask such a question at an event like this?"

Avantika's mother Vandana on the other hand had rubbished the reports. Speaking to In.com, she had said: "We all read the news and let me tell you that there's no such thing. There are some differences, which will be sorted anyway." Asked if the divorce was on cards, Vandana said, "Absolutely not." Imraan and Avantika got married in 2011 and have a daughter called Imara.