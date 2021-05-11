Legendary Kerala politician KR Gouri Amma has died. She was aged 102. Gouri Amma is widely considered as one of the most formidable leaders in the yesteryear communist party in the state. She was currently heading the Janathipathiya Samrakshana Samithy (JSS).

Gouri Amma: The first revenue minister of Kerala

Gouri Amma was hospitalized due to age-related ailments a few days ago, and she died today morning due to a severe infection. According to hospital sources, Gouri Amma had severe breathing issues and urinary infection while getting admitted at the PRS hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

Gouri Amma was born on July 14, 1919, as the daughter of Arumuri Parambil Parvathi Amma and Kalathilparambil Raman in Cherthala of the Alappuzha district. She completed her graduation in law from Government Law College in Thiruvananthapuram. It should be noted that Gouri Amma was the first female law student from the Ezhava community in Kerala.

KR Gouri Amma was the first revenue minister of Kerala in the EMS Namboothiripadu government, and she was also one of the founding members of CPI (M). During her reign as the revenue minister, Gouri Amma initiated the land reforms bill to ensure land for the poor.

Ousted from CPI(M), founded JSS

In 1964, the communist party was split, and CPI and CPI(M) were formed. However, Gouri Amma joined CPI(M) along with big names like VS Achuthanandan, and EK Nayanar. In the 1987 legislative assembly elections, Gouri Amma was about to become the first woman chief minister in Kerala but was sidelined due to political gameplays.

Due to indifference with party leadership, Gouri Amma apparently got involved in anti-party activities, and CPI(M) ousted her from the party in 1994. She later founded JSS, and became a minister in the UDF government. She had contested in the 2011 election but was defeated.