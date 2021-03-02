Kerala health minister KK Shailaja is being attacked brutally on Facebook after she posted an image that shows her receiving the coronavirus vaccine. In the image shared on Shailaja's Facebook page, the minister can be seen wearing her blouse while receiving the vaccine. The image shared by Shailaja has already gone viral on Facebook, and people have started trolling her for sharing such an image that questions her credibility.

KK Shailaja used a special needle to receive vaccination

KK Shailaja's new photo shared on Facebook is receiving widespread criticisms from all corners, and people are sarcastically claiming that the health minister has used a special needle to receive the jab which is being injected subcutaneously.

Most of the people who saw the image claimed that it is practically impossible to receive the coronavirus vaccination injection with the blouse on. They also claim that ministers like Shailaja are actually not receiving the coronavirus vaccine, as they are fearing possible side effects.

However, CPI(M) supporters claim that the image shared by KK Shailaja on her social media page is just a photoshoot session aimed to create awareness regarding the vitality of receiving the coronavirus vaccine. They also made it clear that the health minister has received the vaccine later by removing the upper portion of her blouse.

Receiving coronavirus vaccine through clothes, Is it possible?

In an exclusive talk with the IB Times, India edition, a doctor who wished to stay anonymous revealed that there is nothing wrong in taking subcutaneous injections with the clothes on. However, he made it clear that the widely accepted method of injecting vaccines is by removing the cloth and injecting the jab.

"We usually inject vaccines directly to the human body, and there will be no barrier of clothes. In the case of Shailaja teacher, I strongly believe that it was a photoshoot session. She might have received the vaccine later after directly to her skin," said the doctor.