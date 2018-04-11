Lee Tae-Hwan, Park Min-Young and Park Seo-Joon are caught in a love triangle, but it's for the tvN's upcoming drama What's Wrong with Secretary Kim. Tae-Hwan is the latest South Korean celebrity to join the show's cast.

Tae-Hwan's agency Fantagio confirmed that the actor has accepted the offer to play the third lead. He will play the role of the bestselling author named Lee Sung-Yeon, who is also the elder brother of Seo-Joon's character Lee Young-Joon. Min-Young plays the role of Kim Mi-So, who is Young-Joon's assistant.

The drama is about the romance between Mi-So and Young-Joon and how the author Sung-Yeon also falls in love with Mi-So.

Tae-Hwan was offered the role after he shot to fame as a "national boyfriend" because of the drama "My Golden Life," which wrapped in March. The makers will focus on the chemistry between Tae-Hwan, Min-Young and Seo-Joon and they believe viewers will love them in this show like they did in their respective shows.

"Casting decided that Lee Tae-hwan's gentle atmosphere that encompasses the entire generation is best suited to Lee Sung-Yeon's character. Park Seo-Joon, Park Min-young, and Lee Tae-hwan will make it work with their chemistry," Naver quoting a crew member of the show as saying.

"Park Min Young will play Kim Mi So and pull off sweet but feisty chemistry with Park Seo Joon, who previously confirmed his own casting in the drama," a source earlier said about Min-Young joining the cast.

The office romantic comedy will be directed by Park Joon-Hwa, who previously directed Because This is My First Life, and it is expected to go on air in June.