South Korean actor Lee Seo-Won had earlier threatened a female celebrity and now police officers revealed what weapon he used to threaten the celebrity.

On May 22, police officers revealed on SBS' One Night of Entertainment show that Seo-Won used a knife to threaten the celebrity after forcibly trying to kiss her.

"A report came in for harassment. He was arrested for sexual harassment and special threats on location. The weapon was a knife. He was so drunk he couldn't even control himself. He also cursed a lot," a police officer said, according to AllKPop.

A lawyer also commented on the incident and said that the actor might undergo trial if found guilty.

"If he's found guilty after investigating, he'll be prosecuted and undergo a criminal trial. I'm carefully predicting that the results will be out within a month," the lawyer said.

Last week, it was revealed that Seo-Won is accused of sexually molesting and threatening the celebrity. He was charged in the case on April 8. The Uncontrollably Fond actor was in an inebriated condition when he forcefully tried to kiss her. He also tried making physical contact with her, but when she refused he took out a weapon and threatened her.

After the incident, Seo-Won's agency Blossom Entertainment apologised for the incident and also said that the actor has recognised his error and he regrets it.

"We sincerely apologize for causing concern to many people through the shameful incident related to actor Lee Seo Won. Firstly, we did not know about this situation before we received a request for confirmation from the media. After verifying with him in order to understand the exact truth, we learned that it was something that happened after he had drunk alcohol at a private meeting with an acquaintance," the statement reads, according to media reports.

"There are no excuses to be made. We bow our heads to everyone and express our apologies. We are sorry. Currently, actor Lee Seo Won has recognized his error and is deeply reflecting about causing concern to the other party and many people due to his thoughtless and mistaken actions," the agency said.