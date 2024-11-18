After winning over audience in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Jaya Bachchan is back with Dil Ka Darwaza Khol Na Darling. Jaya would be seen along with Gully Boy fame Siddhant Chaturvedi and Wamiqa Gabbi. The film directed by Vikas Bahl is expected to be a slice-of-life entertainer. The makers recently shared the poster of the film and social media had a lot to say.

"Cast Rekha instead of Jaya then movie will be a hit," wrote a user. "They have kept such a name that the audience wouldn't even think of going," another user commented. "At least here Jaya is smiling," a social media user opined. "Wonder if Jaya was kind to these people," another social media user asked. "This is going to be super flop," read a comment. "I had to look twice seeing Jaya Bachchan laughing!" was another one of the comments.

Social media reactions

However, there were many fans of Jaya Bachchan who were quick to jump in her defense. "Why is Jaya Bachchan getting so much hate? She doesn't like paparazzi capturing her, but if we keep it aside she's one versatile actress who used to give hit movies during her young days. People need to stop judging," a person reasoned.

"So glad to see Jaya in this avatar," another person wrote. "Why does she get all the hate? She is a fab actress and no one can take that away from her," one more of the comments read. Jaya Bachchan came back on the big screen with Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani after a long break. From Alia, Ranveer to the other actor actors on the set; everyone had the best of things to say about the veteran actress.