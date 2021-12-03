And it is happening! Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are indeed getting married in Sawai Madhopur on December 9. A letter from the Sawai Madhopur administration calling for a meeting ahead of Vicky – Katrina's wedding to discuss security arrangements has been leaked.

The letter is reportedly from the office of the District Collector to the other members of the administration and also to the hotel and event managers.

While there have been numerous reports on Vicky Kaushal – Katrina Kaif's wedding, the eerie silence from the two and a few other celebs had left a certain amount of doubt on whether it was actually happening. However, this letter confirms that the wedding is indeed going to happen. This is big news for all the Vicky Kaushal – Katrina Kaif fans!

A meeting has been called on 3rd of Dec, 2021 at 10:15 under the chairmanship of District Magistrate to review law and order, crowd control and all the possible situations on the occasion of marriage ceremony of Actor Shree Vicky Kaushal and actress Katrina Kaif. pic.twitter.com/Cq1cTxDl1m — ROFL ?? (@Rofl_babuu) December 2, 2021

IBT, however, couldn't independently confirm the authenticity of the letter circulating online.

When celebs blew the lid

Several celebs, in the past, have confirmed or hinted at Vicky and Katrina's relationship. In a recent interview, Ayushmann Khurrana was given "Katrina Kaif" and asked what kind of a date he would like to take her out to. To this, almost confirming Vicky and Kat's relationship, Khurrana had said, "Listen, I can't dance like her. I don't know man, Katrina Kaif, but ya, Vicky (Kaushal) is a Punjabi na so I'm sure there's some Punjabi connect for sure."

Earlier in the year, Harsh Vardhan Kapoor had also confirmed their relationship. "Vicky and Katrina are together, that's true. Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don't know. I think they're quite open about it," he had said in an interview. Vicky and Katrina are reportedly getting married on December 9 and the pre-wedding festivities would begin from December 7.