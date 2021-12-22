Nora Fatehi's chats allegedly discussing luxury gifts with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar have been leaked. Nora has been under the radar of ED in the 200 crore money laundering case. Jacqueline Fernandez is also alleged to have received expensive gifts from the conman.

ED has also filed a charge sheet in the matter against Sukesh Chandrashekhar for allegedly duping Rs 200 crore from the wife of former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh.

The chats

And now, an alleged chat between Nora and Sukesh, discussing Range Rover has been leaked. "Do you like this?" Sukesh Chandrashekhar asked Nora Fatehi about a Range Rover, says India Today. "Yes, it's a nice rough use car. It's cute, it's a statement car," the report states Nora replying. "I will show you more options," the conman further tells Fatehi.

The report states the conman revealing that he gifted her (something) because he liked her and there was no other motive. "I would highly appreciate it if you could speak for a minute to clarify everything. I hope you or your agency are not wondering why this gift. I want to make it clear that it's not being given with any kind of motive, but only because when you like a person, you give them gifts. Doing it for that reason only, nothing else," India Today report quoted Sukesh saying.

The ED is investigating whether the two actresses were a part of the money laundering racket or were they the victims. Nora, on her part, has maintained that the car was gifted to her by the conman's wife for attending an event in Chennai.

Sukesh's other Bollywood connections

ANI reported that Sukesh Chandrashekhar claims to have known Shraddha Kapoor since 2015 and even claimed to have helped her during NCB interrogation after the drugs controversy. Apart from this, he also claims to have reached out to Shilpa Shetty when husband Raj Kundra was in jail.