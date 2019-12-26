Taking a stand over Citizenship Amendment Act, Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat said on Thursday, December 26 that instigating large crowds to turn violent and carry out arson doesn't amount to leadership.

General Rawat said at an event - Six Sigma Healthcare Delhi- that the Leadership is all about leading. "Therefore what is complex about leadership if it is all about leading? If you move forward everybody follows. It is not that simple. It appears simple, but it is a complex phenomenon."

During the event, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan was the guest of honour. General Rawat said even among the crowd one would find a leader. "But leaders are those who lead people into the right directions," General Rawat said. Indirectly hinting about violence and arson during the agitation over the Citizenship Amendment Act across the country

Leaders are not those who lead people in inappropriate directions, as we have witnessed in a large number of universities and college students... they are leading masses to carry out arson and violence in our cities and towns. This is not leadership - Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat

This is the first time General Rawat, who is to retire on December 31, made a statement over prevailing law and order situation in the country.

General Bipin Rawat frontrunner for CDS

General Rawat is among the top contender for the post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), the Principal Military Adviser to the Defence Minister on tri-services matters.

Sources said that government is considering appointing serving General Rawat as India's first CDS. The decision would be taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rawat was commissioned into the 5th battalion of 11 Gorkha Rifles on December 16, 1978.

On December 16, the Central government announced that Lt Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane will be the next Chief of Army Staff leading the 1.3 million-strong force after General Rawat retires. Lt Gen Naravane is currently serving as Vice Chief of the Army.