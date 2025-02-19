Amid the controversy that caused uproar back home, Samay Raina is busy making the audience laugh with his shows abroad. Ever since the India's Got Latent controversy, Samay has been touring the world for his shows. And, at one of his recent shows in Canada, Samay also addressed the whole controversy, maintaining his calm composure.

Samay was performing at the Myer Horowitz Theatre in Edmonton, Canada, where he gave a glimpse of his wit and humor over the whole Ranveer Allahbadia-IGL controversy. A Facebook user, who attended Samay's show, has detailed being a witness to the stand-up comedian's self-deprecating humor even when he looked exhausted and was burdened with legal turmoil.

Taking a jibe at himself

The FB user titled the post as 'The Show Must Go On...' and wrote, "I finally understood the true meaning of this phrase just a few hours ago when I attended this man's live show!" The FB user, Shubham Dutta, went on to explain how when over 700 people cheered and applauded for Raina, he quipped with teary-eyes, "Thanks for paying my lawyer's fees."

Addressing Allahbadia controversy

While the comedian's audience majorly had his supporters, there were a few who couldn't stop themselves from prompting Allahbadia's name and heckling Samay. However, not the one to lose his cool, Samay calmly said, "There will be many moments in this show where you might expect me to say something really funny. But just remember Beer Biceps at those times."

The user further mentioned how Samay delivered a two-hour nonstop laughter show despite the emotional turmoil he is going through. And, towards the end, the IGL creator further said, "Shayad samay kharab chal raha hai mera, par yaad rakhna doston, main samay hoon." (Maybe my time is bad right now, but remember, my friends—I am time itself).