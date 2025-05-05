The law was debated for 13 hours in Parliament: JPC Chairman Pal defends Waqf Act amid SC hearing

As the Supreme Court begins hearing over 70 petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, JPC Chairman and BJP MP Jagdambika Pal defended the legislation, calling it the product of thorough parliamentary scrutiny and accusing critics of undermining democratic processes.

Speaking to IANS, Pal said, "The Supreme Court is currently considering the law that was passed regarding the Waqf Amendment Act after extensive discussions in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, lasting 13 hours, followed by approval from the President. Now, despite this, the matter has been taken to the Supreme Court, with 75 petitions challenging it. This indicates the ongoing debate, with several members from different parties raising questions."

He emphasised that while judicial review is a constitutional right, attempts to question the legitimacy of a law passed after such in-depth deliberation, are politically motivated.

Pal's comments come at a time when the Centre is preparing its formal response to the court, as instructed by the Bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna.

Switching focus to West Bengal, Pal also criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her visit to Murshidabad, an area recently affected by violent protests against the Waqf Act.

"It was already too late when the violence was happening, she remained silent. She didn't meet with the clerics in Kolkata. While the violence was unfolding, the police stood by as mute spectators, as fathers and sons were being killed," he alleged.

He further accused CM Banerjee of abandoning affected citizens during the crisis.

"A large number of Hindus crossed the river from Murshidabad to Malda for safety. She didn't go to bring them back. And now, after the rioters have completed their rampage and unleashed destruction she decided to go," Pal said, questioning the timing of her visit.

(With inputs from IANS)