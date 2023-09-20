According to reports, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are set to tie the knot in November. There are rumours that Lavanya is making significant career changes in preparation for her role as a daughter-in-law in Varun's influential family. She's reportedly considering limiting her film offers after marriage to avoid any potential controversies and not bring any negative attention to the family.

Reports suggest that Lavanya has already stepped down from some major film projects after getting engaged in June. She even turned down a bold web series offer to honour her commitments to the mega family. It's said that she returned the advance payment to the producers, helping them find a replacement for her role. All these decisions are aimed at ensuring the family remains unaffected by any controversies.

However, no official confirmation has been made yet, and Lavanya has not commented on these reports.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got engaged in a private ceremony in Hyderabad on June 9. Prominent family members like Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, and others attended the event. They fell in love while working together on movies like "Antariksham 9000 KMPH" and "Mister."

Although they haven't officially announced their wedding details, it's rumoured that they are planning a lavish destination wedding in Italy. Varun prefers a simple and elegant ceremony, with only around 50 guests. They plan to host a grand reception in Hyderabad for their industry friends, politicians, and well-known figures after the wedding.