'Laut Aao Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma': India lose first T20I against Zimbabwe days after winningT20 World Cup, fans unhappy

It's been over a week since India won the T20i World Cup after defeating South Africa in Barbados last Saturday. However, a week later, cricket fans were all geared up for yet another thrilling game of cricket which was led by new team India and Shubman Gill was seen captaining it.

Zimbabwe defeated the young Indian cricket team, led by Shubman Gill by 13 runs in the first T20I match that was held at Harare Sports Club on Saturday.

Exactly a week after India's T20 World Cup triumph in Barbados, Zimbabwe, which had failed to qualify for the ICC event at the USA and the West Indies, defeated India.

The new team India couldn't match up to what Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya did, yet the young batters tried their best to match up to their calibre. Only captain Shubman Gill and all-rounder Washington Sundar could make a few runs. While the rest failed to make runs.

Fantastic performance by Zimbabwe in the first T20I against India

Netizens react

Following India's defeat from Zimbabwe, netizens were quick to react and memes exploded on social media. A section of netzines also wanted Rohit and Virat back in the team so that India would win. While some said that, the new team will learn soon.

A user wrote," Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikward are the future of ICT."

Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikward are the future of ICT.

The second one mentioned, "Kohli and Rohit after watching youngsters performance," and shared a funny video.

Zimbabwe had scored 115 runs after losing 9 wickets.

Brian Bennett (22), Dion Myers (23), Clive Madande (29) and Madhevere (21) scored runs for the team.

For India, Ravi Bishnoi took 4 wickets, Washington Sundar picked 2 wickets, while Mukesh Kumar and Avesh Khan took one wicket each.

Shubman Gill scored 31 runs and Washington Sundar scored 27 runs. Apart from this, no other batter could score more.

Eyes on the future ?



Shubman Gill highlights the focus on developing young talent ahead of the T20I series against Zimbabwe ?



Shubman Gill highlights the focus on developing young talent ahead of the T20I series against Zimbabwe

Debutant Abhishek Sharma was out for a four-ball duck.

Riyan Parag was brutally trolled, especially after a video of him wherein he was caught scrolling Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan's hot pics. The leaked video of Riyan Parag's browsing history creates a storm on the internet.

The second T20I with Zimbabwe will take place at the same venue on Sunday from 4.30 pm (IST).