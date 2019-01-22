Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts movie fans are eagerly waiting to see the how J. K. Rowling is planning to end Gerard Grindelwald in the upcoming Fantastic Beasts movie. However, fans of the Fantastic Beasts movie series will be disappointed to know this that the production of the movie is being pushed back and there are chances that the fantasy movie won't be released in 2020 as earlier predicted.

As per a report by Deadline, Warner Bros. has reportedly decided to delay the filming of Fantastic Beasts 3. Based on the earlier reports, the production of the sequel to Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald was due to start in July but apparently the crew is not ready to start the filming.

Fantastic Beasts movie franchise is based on the characters created by J. K. Rowling and serves as a prequel to the Harry Potter film series. The film follows the adventures of Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne).

The first film in the franchise, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them was released in 2016 and grossed $814 million worldwide against a production budget of $200 million. The second film, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, was released on November 8, 2018, and earned over $648 million worldwide. It is being estimated that the third part in the series will also earn more than $500 million worldwide.

Apart from earning some huge bucks at the box-office, the first part in the series was praised by several movie critics and Harry Potter movie fans. The first part sits on an approval rating of 74 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, with the website's critical consensus reads, "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them draws on Harry Potter's rich mythology to deliver a spinoff that dazzles with franchise-building magic all its own."

Whereas, the recently released second part was heavily panned by critics. Some movie critics even stated that The Crimes of Grindelwald fails because it throws plenty of plot twists which somehow divert the viewers from the main storyline.

Whatever the case is, Harry Potter fans are eagerly waiting to see how the great fight between Albus Dumbledore and Gerard Grindelwald will be shown in the upcoming third part. The upcoming Fantastic Beasts movie will feature an ensemble cast of Redmayne, Jude Law, Johnny Depp, Katherine Waterston, and others.

As of now, there's no official release date of Fantastic Beasts 3.