Disha Salian, the late celebrity manager who passed away last year in June 2020 under mysterious circumstances, has been reportedly given credit as actor Varun Sharma's manager in the recently released Bollywood horror-comedy 'Roohi'. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao.

Disha, who was also said to be the manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, died on the intervening night between June 8 and 9, 2020. Media reports stated that she had jumped off the 14th floor of a building in Malad, Mumbai. According to reports, prior to the unfortunate incident, Disha was attending a house party along with her fiancé and friends. Disha was reportedly declared dead at Borivali hospital.

Disha Salian death case

There were rumours that actor Sooraj Pancholi might be responsible for the demise of Disha Salian. However, Sooraj had clarified that such allegations were all baseless and had said that he didn't even know her. However, Disha's death case is still under investigation.

Soon after her death, 'Kedarnath' actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. The actor's death gave rise to a lot of rumours and speculations. In a number of interviews, Sushant's house manager had said that the 'Raabta' actor was extremely disturbed by the media mentioning him in news reports about Disha's death.

The actor had also posted a note on social media following Disha's death. The post read: "It's such devastating news. My deepest condolences to Disha's family and friends. May your soul rest in peace."

Actor Varun Sharma had also posted a picture of himself with Disha on social media and wrote: "Am at a loss of words. Speechless. Numb. It all looks unreal. So many memories. Such a lovely person and a dear friend. You always wore that smile everyday, and with such kindness you dealt with everything that came your way. You will be deeply missed. Prayers and Strength to the Family. I still can't believe Disha you're gone. Gone too Soon."

'Roohi' opens to mixed reviews

Meanwhile, Hardik Mehta's 'Roohi, released to mixed reviews on Thursday and reports state that the horror-comedy has been given the widest post-lockdown release. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, 'Roohi' is a follow-up of 'Stree', which was one of the biggest grossers of 2018 and also starred Rajkummar Rao, along with Shraddha Kapoor. If reports are to be believed, after 'Roohi', there will be another part that will star Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in lead.