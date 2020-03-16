Late actress Divya Bharti was surrounded by several controversies thoughout her life. One such controversy involved Aamir Khan. Divya's mother had once revealed that Aamir was behind the actress being replaced by Juhi Chawla in the superhit film Darr.

Yes, the film, which starred Shah Rukh, Sunny Deol and Juhi Chawla, had originally lined by Aamir and Divya as the leads. It was said that Aamir removed Divya, who was a superstar at that time, from the movie over a dispute before stepping down from the role himself.

Dispute between Aamir and Divya:

The dispute between Aamir and Divya had kicked started in London. Many Bollywood stars like Aamir, Divya, Raveena Tandon, Salman Khan, Sunil Shetty and Juhi Chawla had flown down to the city to perform at an event.

According to a Times of India report, the Dangal actor was supposed to perform with Divya but the latter kept forgetting her step, which wasn't noticeable to others but Aamir. This resulted in an argument between the two and Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood refused to perform with her. Instead, he informed the organizers to replace his partner with Juhi. Later, Salman came forward for Divya's rescue and performed with her.

Divya about Aamir's behaviour:

Divya was deeply hurt by Aamir's behaviour. In an interview, the beautiful actress had said: "Aamir refused to perform with me saying that he is tired. After this Salman came and performed with me instead of Aamir. I was very hurt by his behaviour. I cried in the bathroom for hours, but I did not fall weak and I went out and performed. I am still disturbed by Aamir's behavior."

"Thank god for Salman and his genuine niceness," she had added.

