Before the much-awaited cabinet expansion of the Modi government, the first in the second term, the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg is abuzz with activities.

An important meeting is going on at PM's residence for which BJP National President J.P. Nadda has arrived and portfolio distribution is likely among the key points for discussion.

Rajya Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh, Jyotiraditya Scindia, former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Narayan Rane, Uttar Pradesh's Apna Dal Apna Dal chief Anupriya Patel have arrived at the Prime Minister's residence.

If Anupriya Patel cannot find a place in Union Cabinet, her husband Ashish Patel could find a place in Yogi cabinet, reports said. Sanjay Nishad, who founded the Nishad Party, may also be given a cabinet berth in UP.

BJP sources say that before the cabinet expansion to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan at 6 p.m., Prime Minister Narendra Modi would like to meet with the new ministers at his residence and apprise them of his expectations.

This time, the number of women ministers in the Modi government is likely to increase. Apart from Anupriya Patel, Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi, Haryana MP Sunita Duggal, and Karnataka MP Shobha Karandlaje are likely to be inducted in the cabinet.

(With inputs from agencies)