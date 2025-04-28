Mahesh Manjrekar has said that the success of Chhaava shouldn't go to Vicky Kaushal, but to the people of Maharashtra. Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar, became one of the biggest hits of Bollywood this year. At a time when Hindi film industry is reeling under box office failures, Chaava came as a saviour.

The film based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and his fight against Aurangzeb, went on to be the longest running film this year and also emerged as the highest grosser so far. Amid all this, film director and actor, Mahesh Manjrekar has said that Chhaava became a success because of the people of Maharashtra and Vicky Kaushal shouldn't be credited for it.

Manjrekar credits people of Maharashtra

Manjrekar reminded everyone how Vicky's last five films failed to do well at the box office. He also added that Vicky is a fine actor but he shouldn't say that people came to see him in Chhaava. He reasoned that had that been the case, his last five films wouldn't have failed either.

Compares Vicky's past five films

"Vicky Kaushal is a very fine actor. His film Chhaava collected ₹800 crore. But Vicky Kaushal can never say that people came to see him. Because then they would have come to see the previous five films as well. The audience came to see your character. His previous five films did not work," Zoom quoted him saying in a recent interview.

The Devmanus actor further said that the people of Maharashtra saved the Hindi film industry.

"So my Maharashtra has saved the Hindi film industry, remember this. Today, Chhaava is doing well, and 80 percent of its credit goes to Maharashtra. In fact, 90 percent of the credit goes to Pune and the rest goes to other parts of Maharashtra. Maharashtra can save the industry," he further added.

Chaava also starred Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna and Vineet Kumar Singh.