Laxman Utekar's Chhaava has been on a box-office smashing spree ever since it released. Within a week, the film has crossed Rs 200 crore mark and doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. Portraying the life and sacrifices of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and his battle against Aurangzeb, the film has turned out to be a complete family entertainer.

Both, Vicky Kaushal and Akshaye Khanna have left the audience mesmerized with their terrific performances. Now, let's see who got paid how much for their role in the film.

Vicky Kaushal: If a report in Koimoi is anything to go by, the Uri actor reportedly charged Rs 10 crore for the film. The amount reportedly is the similar to what he got for Bad Newzz but lesser than his fee for Uri, where he got Rs 12 crore.

Rashmika Mandanna: National crush Rashmika Mandanna has left the audience enchanted with her performance as Maharani Yesubai Bhonsale in the film. To play the part of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's wife, the actress reportedly took home Rs 4 crore.

Akshaye Khanna: The Dil Chahta Hai actor turned into his most menacing and ruthless avatar to play the part of Aurangzeb. For the role, Khanna reportedly charged Rs 2.5 crore.

Ashutosh Rana: The legendary actor charged Rs 80 lakh for the role of Hambirrao Mohite.

Divya Dutta: The Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actress leaves an impression every time she is on the screen. For her role as Rajmata Soyarabai Bhosale, Dutta reportedly charged Rs 45 lakhs.

Chhaava was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 130 crore. And as the film comes to the sixth day of its run, it has made a worldwide business of Rs 228 crore. Celebs like Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, Karan Johar and many others have been bombarding their rave reviews for the film.