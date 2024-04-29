Lara Dutta is receiving praise and appreciation for her role in Ranneeti. A few leaked pictures of the actress from Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana have also sent fans into a tizzy. However, the actress doesn't have a massive social media presence and isn't that active on her social platforms either. Lara maintains that she keeps her social media presence limited and shares only what is really special to her.

Lara has said in an interview that if one wants more followers and a bugger fanbase on social media then they will also have to be ready for more of trolling and negativity as well. She added that her social media is all about sharing the things she feels are special and really wants to share with her genuine fanbase. She added that genuine fans never pull someone down.

Lara on not getting trolled

The No Entry actress also added that she is blessed as she doesn't get trolled a lot. She added that even though there are some people who write negative things about her, they are entitled to their own opinion. She added that there are people who call her 'fat' and 'old' on social media but she doesn't react to it as it doesn't make any difference to her life.

Reacting to the few negative comments

"I think I am blessed. I don't deal with a lot of trolls or nasty comments or things like that. I mean, Of course, people will have...it's their right to have an opinion, you know, and they will say something to you. A lot of people say 'arrey buddhi ho gayi (She has become old)', 'arrey moti ho gayi (She is now fat)'," Lara told Pinkvilla.

"Is it really going to make a difference in my life? It doesn't. I also know that there are anonymous people behind handles. I don't know what someone like that is going through in their life. So, I can't be judgemental about someone else either. It's fine," she added.