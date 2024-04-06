Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is basking in the success of Animal. The film has crossed Rs 1000 crore overseas and ever since it dropped on Animal, the film was rewatched by his ardent fans. Directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol.

The actor is all set to commence the role of Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's epic-drama Ramayana. While the makers have kept everything under wraps, pictures and videos from the sets have gone viral. The leaked footage shows architecture being constructed for the shoot.

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Shoot Begins - Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Sheeba Chaddha's looks leaked

Ramayana Director Nitesh Tiwari began filming for the period drama in Mumbai and several photos and videos of Lara Dutta and Arun Govil from the sets have been leaked.

Zoom shared on-location pictures from the set of Ramayana featuring Lara Dutta and Arun Govil in their respective characters. Arun will be seen essaying the role of King Dashrath. Lara will be seen as Kaikeyi.

@niteshtiwari22 sir please restrict mobiles on sets! Fans like us are viraling leaked pics of #Ramayana movie. Please take strict action against leaks?? pic.twitter.com/m7X6d6DmM1 — Ranbir Kapoor Stuff (@WakeupRanbir) April 4, 2024

Another picture shows Arun interacting with some young boys on sets, seemingly young Ram and his brothers. He sported a long beard and wore mukut (crown) on his head. Lara was in a saree and heavy gold jewellery. Sheeba Chaddha will also be essaying the key role in the film.

Fans weren't happy seeing leaked images from the set.

Reacting to the photos, a Ranbir Kapoor fan page tweeted, "Nitesh sir please restrict mobiles on sets! Fans like us are making viral these leaked pics of the Ramayana movie. Please take strict action against leaks."

In reaction, a person tweeted, "But it is helping build the hype."

A strict no-phone policy has been imposed on the set after Lara Dutta and Arun Govil's pics from the sets of Ramayana leaked

According to a report by India Today, director Nitesh Tiwari is quite upset with the leak and thus, a "strict no-phone policy has been imposed on the set". The director has also mandated that extra staff and crew be off the set when the shooting begins. The report states that only required actors and technicians can be on set.

@niteshtiwari22 sir please restrict mobiles on sets! Fans like us are viraling leaked pics of #Ramayana movie. Please take strict action against leaks?? pic.twitter.com/m7X6d6DmM1 — Ranbir Kapoor Stuff (@WakeupRanbir) April 4, 2024

Ranbir Kapoor undergoes voice modulation and diction training for the role of Lord Ram

As per a report in India Today, "In February 2024, it was reported that Ranbir would undergo voice and diction training for Nitesh's film. A source said, "Ranbir has a certain baritone and a way of speaking his lines. It is symbolic and if you have even closed your eyes, you can recognise a dialogue purely based on Ranbir's voice. In 'Ramayana', Nitesh wants to make sure Ranbir sounds different from the characters he's played in the past. Being a versatile actor, Ranbir is enjoying this process of trying something new."

Ranbir Kapoor as lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Yash as Ravana. The first part of the Ramayana trilogy is scheduled to be released around Diwali 2025.

Bobby Deol has been approached to play Kumbhkaran. There have also been rumours about Vijay Sethupathi portraying Raavan's youngest brother Vibhishan.