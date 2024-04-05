Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is all set to embark on a new journey. After being the reigning queen of Bollywood. Kangana will be contesting in the current Lok Sabha elections. She is a BJP candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi.

Ever since she announced that she would be contesting from Mandi. The actor-turned-politician has been giving interviews and attacking the opposition party.

Kangana Ranaut calls Subhash Chandra Bose Independent India's 1st Prime Minister

Recently in an interview, Kangana called Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose as independent India's first Prime Minister. The video of Ranaut making the statement at a press event has now gone viral. The internet is divided over her statement.

According to Kangana Ranaut the first Prime Minister of India is Subash Chandra Bose.



And she is entering Politics with this IQ ??‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/LzXvFduPml — Rohini Anand (@mrs_roh08) April 4, 2024

On Thursday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi seat Kangana Ranaut that freedom fighter Netaji Subash Chandra Boss was "India's first Prime Minister". She said, "Clarify me one thing, when we got independence, where did India's first PM Netaji Subash Chandra Bose go?"

It is not that the anchor and host did not try to correct Kangana Ranaut. However, when Navika Kumar said that Subhash Chandra Bose was not the first Prime Minister of independent India, Kangana retorted saying, "Then why was he not? Why?"

Take a look at the clip

when Alia Bhatt said something like this on National Television she was just a teen (19 years old) but here almost 40 years old so called nationalists aka Andh Bhakt is so "Genius of the Year" for this!?pic.twitter.com/H4ap9QBkAw — ₭ (@theKamraan) April 4, 2024

The viral video was then shared by Congress leader BV Srinivas and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal. Posting the video, Maliwal who was the former Delhi Commission For Women chairperson and is now AAP Rajya Sabha MP reacted and said "Vote for educated and sensible people."

Another Congress leader Supriya Shrinate shared Ranaut's statement saying, "Don't take her lightly – she will go ahead in the list of BJP leaders".

Few years ago, Kangana Ranaut claimed that India got independence in 2014.



Now she says Subhash Chandra Bose was the first Prime Minister of India.



What kind of absurd alternate history is this?



pic.twitter.com/p2rNN2KtOx — Siddharth (@DearthOfSid) April 4, 2024

An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Vinay Mishra took a potshot at the actress's statement on the X platform, saying her a "graduate in Quantum History".

Bharatiya Rashtriya Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao also took a jibe at the actress saying "One BJP candidate from North says Subash Chandra Bose was our first PM!! Another BJP leader from the South says Mahatma Gandhi was our PM!! Where did all these people graduate from?"

Back in the day, when Alia goofed up with President of India's name on Koffee With Karan

Meanwhile, several said that Alia Bhatt was merely 19 years old when she goofed up with the President of India's name at Koffee With Karan.

Back in 2013, when Alia Bhatt appeared on the episode of Koffee With Karan alongside Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar asked them who the President of India was at the time. Alia replied, "Prithviraj Chauhan" when the Indian President at the time was Dr Pranab Mukherjee.

Of course! What can we expect from her? She has been consistent in her lack of knowledge. https://t.co/Lw8yWkdGb6 — Sayema (@_sayema) September 20, 2023

Alia poked fun at the incident later in a video by AIB and later, the incident was referred to in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

The user shared a clip of Kangana and mentioned, "When Alia Bhatt said something like this on National Television she was just a teen (19 years old) but here almost 40 years old so-called nationalists aka Andh Bhakt is so "Genius of the Year" for this!."

A few days back, the Queen actress held a roadshow in her constituency.