Director Ashutosh Shah is still basking in the success of Hundred. Starring Lara Dutta, the series received rave reviews from critics. The audience too can't seem to wait for the next season of the show.

IB Times India got in touch with the director to talk about the sequel, working with Lara Dutta, future projects, and more.

Your web series - Hundred - was well received. There has been a wide buzz around the show's second part. In a recent interview, even Lara Dutta said part 2 of 'Hundred' will happen soon. Is there going to be a sequel?

We are developing a few ideas and concepts about where the second season should go. If we and Hotstar are convinced we will definitely develop it further. The show was one of its kind. A lot of viewers have reached out demanding the second season. So I would say, "never say never".

How was it working with Lara Dutta on the show?

In the show, Lara played this tough cop who had a very serious demeanor. On the sets though, she was very chilled out. We directed her in some of the toughest sequences of the show. She is one of the hardest working professionals I have worked with. We shot these really heavy action sequences in 100-year-old mills in Mumbai. Then, there was a flash mob sequence that had 500 dancers dressed as police officers and was shot inside a railway station. It was shot in just 1 take and with more than 8 cameras. Lara had completely different energy altogether. She has this raw and organic talent that makes her stand out.

You got a chance to work with Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Kareena Kapoor (Shiksha Ka Suraj – Music Video on Adult Literacy) early on in your career. Could you share your experience?

Shiksha ka Suraj was hailed as the new mile sur mera tumhara of the millennium. It was a magnum opus as we shot all over India and with some of the biggest actors who were sweet enough to be a part of it. SRK, PC and Kareena have seen me and Taher since our early working days and have always shown their faith in us. They have been extremely supportive. I call SRK fondly as the principal of the school we go to, that is, film making. There is so much to learn from each one of them.

You have worked with top actors in your career like (Salman Khan, Hritik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Irfan Khan, and Vidya Balan). How comfortable were you working with these legendary artists at such a young age?

I can definitely say that we have been extremely fortunate. All these legendary actors have always made us feel comfortable directing them. Each one of them brings their own work culture and style. The meticulousness of Hrithik, the spontaneity of Salman sir, the ease which Irrfan sir had and the joy of working with someone like Farhan is unique.

Tell us something about your upcoming projects. When would we see you directing a feature film?

Very soon, hopefully, we should be on floors early next year. We are currently developing and working on multiple projects. One is a love story that has been fantastically written by the acclaimed writer Ruchi Narain. Another one is a story of two best friends and is an out-and-out family entertainer. The last one is big in scale and is currently in research.