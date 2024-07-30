With the death toll in the massive landslides at Churalpara in Kerala's Wayanad on Tuesday rising to 44 and hundreds of people stranded, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday sought help from the Indian Army's Bengaluru-headquartered Madras Engineering Group.

The MEG is known for setting up temporary infrastructure very quickly. The state authorities with the help of NDRF have already started work to set up a temporary bridge in Churalpara. CM Vijayan has also asked for drones to be employed in the worst affected areas -- Churalpara, Velarimala, Mundakayil and Pothukalu.

According to the locals, in these areas, the destruction has been massive. Several houses were washed away and many roads collapsed. Hundreds of people waited for help to arrive after a bridge was washed away.

Huge boulders rolled down the hills and hindered the path of rescue workers at several places. Vehicles washed away in floodwaters could be seen stuck in mud and tree trunks. CM Vijayan has also asked for the Kerala Police Dog squad to reach the affected areas.

The police have set up a 24-hour control room and the phone numbers are -- 9497900402, 0471 2721566. The landslides were reported to have occurred at around 2 a.m.

Rahul Gandhi condoles

The leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, conveyed his condolences to the families affected by the landslides.

In a post on his X handle, he said, "I am deeply anguished by the massive landslides near Meppadi in Wayanad. My heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones. I hope those still trapped are brought to safety soon."

Congress General Secretary, Organisation, K.C. Venugopal on Tuesday expressed his condolences to the families of the victims who died in Wayanad landslides.

Taking to the microblogging site X, the Congress MP said, "We are constantly monitoring the situation and urge all UDF workers to assist the authorities in relief efforts in full measure. LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi ji has spoken to the Kerala CM and the Wayanad DC to address this at the earliest. We also spoke to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh ji, who has given us positive assurance about providing necessary relief assistance."

The Congress leader further said that they have also requested the Centre and the Kerala Government to ensure search and rescue operations are carried out on a war footing to prevent any further loss of life.

(With inputs from IANS)