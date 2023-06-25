Lamborghini hits auto in South Delhi; two injured [details]

A man driving a Lamborghini at a high speed allegedly hit an auto-rickshaw in South Delhi's CR Park area, officials said on Sunday. Two persons were injured in the incident.

According to a source, the Lamborghini was being driven by Rajbir, the son of a businessman. Rajbir, who was studying abroad, had returned to India on

vacation.

"He had planned a drive with others when he hit the auto-rickshaw," the source said.

The incident occurred at 7 a.m., and a senior police official received information about the accident at Savitri Flyover in CR Park area. The caller informed the police that a Lamborghini had collided with an auto-rickshaw.

"ASI Deepak Prasad, along with head constable Sanjeev, reached the spot and found a Lamborghini car with registration number HR 26CN 0001 and a damaged auto-rickshaw. The injured auto driver Shahalam and passenger Prince Gotam had already been rushed to Max Hospital, Saket," said the police.

The police team arrived at Saket Hospital where the injured individuals were undergoing treatment, but they were both unfit to provide any statement regarding the matter.

Meanwhile, the police seized both damaged vehicles, and an FIR was registered against the Lamborghini driver under relevant sections of the IPC.

Further investigation into the matter is on.

(With inputs from IANS)